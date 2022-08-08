Left Menu

Sterling holds near $1.21 as traders review BoE forecasts

The British pound was little changed against the dollar and euro on Monday as traders digested last week's Bank of England (BoE) decision and turned their focus to growth figures due on Friday that should give clues on the state of the economy. The data, expected to show a contraction during the quarter, will be released a week after the Bank of England (BoE) said it expects the United Kingdom to enter a recession in the fourth quarter this year and not emerge until 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 15:17 IST
Sterling holds near $1.21 as traders review BoE forecasts

The British pound was little changed against the dollar and euro on Monday as traders digested last week's Bank of England (BoE) decision and turned their focus to growth figures due on Friday that should give clues on the state of the economy.

The data, expected to show a contraction during the quarter, will be released a week after the Bank of England (BoE) said it expects the United Kingdom to enter a recession in the fourth quarter this year and not emerge until 2024. The central bank's outlook was coupled with a half-point interest rate rise to 1.75%, a large increase by the BoE's standards but lower than those of some other global central banks, including the Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada.

"Five quarters of recessions starting in Q4 sounds quite negative for the pound," said ING global head of markets Chris Turner, although he said the forecasts are predicated on market expectations for rates and do not include any potential fiscal stimulus. "People can, to some degree, have some doubts about whether things are going to be quite as negative as the Bank of England paints out from its report last week," Turner added.

By 0923 GMT, Sterling was up 0.07% versus a slightly weaker dollar to $1.2082. Against the euro, the pound was up 0.12% to 84.23 pence.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is the front-runner to replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson next month, has criticised the BoE and said she will review its remit. But ING's Turner was sceptical that Truss would follow through and played down the near-term impact on the pound.

"I think investors are taking the remarks made in these hustings with a huge pinch of salt," Turner said. "It's probably too early to think that the pound will suffer on the question of BoE independence," Turner added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022