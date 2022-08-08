Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals acquires asset from Nayati Healthcare for Rs 450 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:23 IST
  • India

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Monday said it has acquired a hospital asset in Gurugram from Nayati Healthcare and Research NCR Pvt Ltd for around Rs 450 crore.

The acquired complex is situated on a hospital-zoned land with a potential of 650 beds spread over 7 lakh square feet, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) said in a regulatory filing.

It will be developed into an integrated healthcare complex and would be commissioned in a span of 24 months, it added.

Apollo Hospitals said the new facility would also be at the centre of incubating advancements in digital healthcare, accelerators and startups, adding that the acquisition also marks the entry of the group in Haryana.

Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said the hospital chain would bring its entire ecosystem, including preventive health, pharmacies, day surgery centres, birthing centres, primary care facilities and diagnostics, home care, geriatric care, rehabilitation and assisted living in the new facility.

The transaction has been carried out through the company's wholly-owned arm Apollo Hospitals North Ltd and funded using available surplus funds with the group.

The hospital asset was sold by DLF Qutub Enclave Complex Medical Charitable Trust in 2011 to Nayati Healthcare and Research NCR Pvt Ltd.

