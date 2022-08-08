Left Menu

Torrent Power appoints Varun Mehta as Whole Time Director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:52 IST
Torrent Power appoints Varun Mehta as Whole Time Director
  • Country:
  • India

Varun Mehta, a third generation member of the founding family of the diversified Torrent Group, has appointed as a director on the board of Torrent Power.

Varun Mehta is the son of Torrent Group Chairman Emeritus Sudhir Mehta and grandson of the group's founder U N Mehta.

During its meeting on Monday, Torrent Power's board approved the appointment of Varun Mehta as a Whole Time Director of the company for five years effective from August 8, according to a regulatory filing.

The appointment is subject to shareholders' approval.

Varun Mehta is also related to Torrent Group Chairman Samir Mehta and Torrent Power Managing Director Jinal Mehta, as per the filing.

Currently, Varun Mehta is an Executive Director at Torrent Power and heads the Distribution License (Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Diu, Daman, Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Dahej and Dholera), Transmission and Cables business.

He has a BSc (with honours) in Management from University of Warwick, UK and an MBA from INSEAD, France.

Besides Varun Mehta, Aman Mehta, who is also a third generation member, has been appointed as a director on the board of Torrent Pharma.

Torrent Group has completed 50 years of incorporation.

''We are working on strengthening our existing position in the pharma, power and gas sectors and have put in place plans to further diversify beyond these sectors.

''With the recent appointments of Varun as a Director of Torrent Power and Aman as a Director of Torrent Pharma, we are gearing up the group to pursue its growth ambitions,'' Torrent Group Chairman Samir Mehta said.

