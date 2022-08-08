Alstom unveils first look of trains designed for Agra metro

Rolling stock manufacturer Alstom, on Monday, unveiled the first look of the metro designed for the city of Agra in Uttar Pradesh. With Aerodynamic modular design, the new MOVIA metros will offer a host of safety, security, and environmental benefits along with a great passenger experience and are equipped with modern passenger information systems, automated sliding doors, comfortable seating and standing spaces, dedicated areas for entry of specially-abled, wheelchairs, to provide an accessible and welcoming environment for passengers.

Agra's metro will provide a safer environment for the passengers as it is built of light but strong stainless steel car bodies, the CO2 sensor-based airconditioned cars are developed with a strong emphasis on eco-friendly design to eliminate hazardous substances. Each train will accommodate approximately 960 passengers in the three-car configuration. Alstom will also be equipping the Agra metro lines with an advanced signalling solution CITYFLO™ 650.

On September 18, 2021, CM Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated the first prototype train of the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects via video conferencing. Previously, Alstom delivered world-class metro for major cities, including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Kochi in India and internationally for Sydney, Queensland, and Montreal.

On September 18, 2021, CM Yogi Adityanath, inaugurated the first prototype train of the Kanpur and Agra Metro projects via video conferencing. CM Adityanath while inaugurating the prototype congratulated Alstom and stated, "Congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) and Alstom Transport India Limited for this. This is a matter of pride for us. Earlier India used to stay dependent on western companies for transportation projects, it is now advancing in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India."

The construction of the Agra Metro project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2020. The Agra Metro will connect major tourist attractions like the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Sikandra with the city's other transport nodes like railway stations and bus stands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)