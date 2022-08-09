Brazil's Itau Unibanco beats profit expectations

Itau Unibanco reported that its second-quarter recurring net profit rose 17.4% from the previous year, the bank said in a securities filing on Monday, beating analyst expectations.

Brazil's largest bank posted 7.67 billion reais in recurring net profit during the three month period, according to the filing, while Refinitiv forecast 7.48 billion reais.

