Brazil's Itau Unibanco beats profit expectations

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2022 02:45 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 02:45 IST
Brazil's Itau Unibanco beats profit expectations

Itau Unibanco reported that its second-quarter recurring net profit rose 17.4% from the previous year, the bank said in a securities filing on Monday, beating analyst expectations.

Brazil's largest bank posted 7.67 billion reais in recurring net profit during the three month period, according to the filing, while Refinitiv forecast 7.48 billion reais.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

