LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects ministerial shuffle

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects ministerial reshuffle Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who officially launched his re-election campaign over the weekend, said on Monday he saw no reason to replace any of his ministers for the time being, despite claiming to be under pressure to fire key figures. The president also recently promised to continue cash welfare payments if re-elected.

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Brazil's Bolsonaro rejects ministerial reshuffle Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who officially launched his re-election campaign over the weekend, said on Monday he saw no reason to replace any of his ministers for the time being, despite claiming to be under pressure to fire key figures.

The president also recently promised to continue cash welfare payments if re-elected. Guatemalan president visits Ukraine

President Alejandro Giammattei has arrived in Ukraine and is visiting the Kyiv region, following an invitation from the country's president. Argentina's new economy minister meeting IMF head Argentina's newly appointed Economy Minister Silvina Batakis is meeting with the head of the International Monetary Fund in Washington today, as Argentina's economy struggles with spiraling inflation and a weakened local currency.

Argentina is the IMF's largest debtor with a $44 billion program that was approved by the board in late March. Brazil's Lula ready to reopen EU-Mercosur pact if he wins election

Brazilian presidential frontrunner Lula da Silva favors revisiting stalled trade talks between the European Union and the South American trade bloc Mercosur, a senior foreign policy adviser said. If the leftist wins the October vote, Brazil would likely join calls to review an agreement that was previously blocked by Europe due to deforestation in the Amazon under Bolsonaro, adviser Celso Amorim told Reuters. (Compiled by Isabel Woodford)

