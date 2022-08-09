Tata Play’s Bold Move to Help Viewers Save on TV Bills

~ Movie & Drama channels from Star, Sony, Colors & Zee, plus 203 other channels for Rs 249 only 9th August, National: Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) today announced new affordable packs for its subscribers. “Entertainment is a basic human necessity. However, rising prices are forcing people to make a choice between necessities like food & fuel and discretionary spends like entertainment. As the country’s largest content distributor, we take it upon ourselves to make entertainment more affordable.” said Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO, Tata Play. The new packs and prices are available to all existing and new customers across India. Subscribers can avail the new Super Saver Packs by visiting their nearest Tata Play dealers or logging on to www.Tataplay.com. Existing subscribers can find the new ‘Super Saver Packs’ under the Manage Packs tab on the Tata Play mobile app. The Hindi Super Value Pack consists of Star Plus, SET, Colors, Zee TV, Star Gold, Sony Max, Zee Cinema, Colors Cineplex, Aaj Tak, NDTV and 203 other channels for Rs 249 only. To create awareness about these super saver packs, Tata Play is launching a mass campaign, featuring Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi speaking markets and Madhavan & Priyamani in the South markets. The Bangla Super Saver pack contains Star Jalsha, Zee Bangla, Sony Aath, Colors Bangla, Jalsha Movies, News 18 Bangla, Zee Bangla Cinema, Colors Bangla Cinema and 203 other channels for Rs 199 only. The Gujarati Super Saver pack contains Star Plus, SET, Colors, Zee TV, Colors Gujarati, Colors Gujarati Cinema, Star Gold, Sony Max, Zee Cinema, Colors Cineplex, plus 203 other channels for Rs 249 only. The Kannada Super Saver pack contains Colors Kannada, Zee Kannada, Udaya TV, Star Suvarna, Udaya Movies, Star Suvarna Plus, Colors Super, Zee Pichar, Colors Kannada Cinema, News 18 Kannada, plus 203 other channels for Rs 209 only. The Malayalam Super Saver pack contains Flowers, Asianet, Zee Keralam, Surya TV, Surya Movies, Asianet Movies, Kochu TV,News 18 Kerala,Surya Comedy, Asianet Plus, and 203 other channels for Rs 209 only. The Marathi super saver pack contains Colors Marathi, Zee Marathi, Star Pravah, Sony Marathi, Zee Talkies, Pravah Pictures, Star Utsav, Sony Pal, Zee Anmol, Colors Rishtey, plus 203 other channels for Rs 199 only. The Odia Super Saver pack contains Zee Sarthak, Tarang TV, Colors Odia, Siddharth TV, Star Kiran, Alankar, News 18 Odia, plus 203 other channels for Rs 199 only. The Tamil Super Saver pack contains Sun TV, Star Vijay, Zee Tamil, Colors Tamil, KTV, Vijay Super, Nick, Sony Yay, Jaya TV, Raj Tv, Star Sports Tamil and 203 other channels for Rs 209 only. The Telugu Super Saver Pack contains ETV Telugu, Star Maa, Gemini TV, Zee Telugu, Star Maa Gold, Gemini Movies, Star Maa Movies, Zee Cinemalu, Kushi TV, ETV Cinema, plus 203 other channels for Rs 209 only.

