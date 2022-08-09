TD Power Systems net profit doubles to Rs 21.49 cr in Jun qtr

TD Power Systems on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 21.49 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, a BSE filing said.

The total income rose to Rs 211.06 crore in the quarter from Rs 165.41 crore a year ago.

