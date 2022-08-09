Left Menu

TD Power Systems net profit doubles to Rs 21.49 cr in Jun qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 14:26 IST
TD Power Systems on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 21.49 crore in the June quarter on the back of higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 10.38 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, a BSE filing said.

The total income rose to Rs 211.06 crore in the quarter from Rs 165.41 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

