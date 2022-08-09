CM Gehlot talks to Gadkari about elevated road in Jodhpur

Left Menu

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday talked to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari about an elevated road to be built in Jodhpur.He said the work on the road has been handed over to the National Highways Authority of India NHAI.I am happy that accepting my request, the work of this elevated road has been taken up by NHAI.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-08-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 14:36 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday talked to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari about an elevated road to be built in Jodhpur.

He said the work on the road has been handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

"I am happy that accepting my request, the work of this elevated road has been taken up by NHAI. The State Government had announced its DPR in the Budget 2019-20, in which the Public Works Department, Government of Rajasthan had sent the necessary proposals to NHAI," he tweeted.

"The Government of India has recently appointed Project Management Consultant through whom DPR will be prepared soon. After the preparation of DPR, I request NHAI to start the construction work on the spot by inviting tenders," the chief minister said.

Gehlot said he had a meeting with Gadkari in the past as well regarding the elevated road.

"I hope that in the near future the work of this road will start and the traffic will be smooth in Jodhpur," he added.

