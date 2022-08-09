Fintech Startup Mobileware Technologies records highest ever GTV of INR 45000 Crore against 15 crore transactions

- UPI payments contributed significantly to this value Mumbai, 9th August 2022 - Fintech startup Mobileware Technologies recorded the highest ever GTV of INR 45,000 Crore, from April-July2022, against 15cr digital transactions through UPI, IMPS, BBPS and Mobile Banking channels. Mobileware Technologies is one of the leaders in UPI interoperability and scalable payment solutions for businesses that need to make digital payments and have more than six partners from across India. In this quarter, the maximum transaction value – worth INR 21,000 Crore - was recorded from digital payments made through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) channels. India’s innovative Unified Payments Interface has revolutionised the payments industry in the country. Over 9.36 billion transactions amounting to Rs 10.25 trillion weres recorded from January-March 2022 via various payment modes led by UPI. Incidentally, NPCI recently released new data which mentioned that UPI transactions remained above Rs 10 lakh crore in June for the second month in a row. Mobileware Technologies works with some of India’s leading partners which include private banks and small finance banks. Speaking on the success, Co-Founder & CEO of Mobileware Technologies Satyajit Kanekar said, “Through our hosted UPI switch with connectivity to NPCI and personal Virtual Payment Address (VPA), QR Code generation, customer management, PSP application, and a gamut of other services, we are successfully offering interoperable and scalable payment solutions to the ecosystem.” He further adds, “UPI-enabled digital transactions have taken India by a storm, and now the world is taking note of it and wanting to adopt the concept in their countries. This is a huge win for India, and we are proud to be a part of this system.” (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

