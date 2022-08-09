Higher Education Conclave, Chandigarh, to happen on 13th August this Year at Hyatt

Chandigarh [India], August 9 (ANI/PNN): North India's one of the largest education conclaves - The Higher Education Conclave, organized by Silver Fern Education Consultants, returns for its 2nd edition on Saturday, 13th of August 2022. Making significant improvements from its previous edition, the Higher Education Conclave is bigger, larger, and more unique in its offerings in terms of the insight it can provide the students attending the event for their overseas education.

The one-day event organized by Silver Fern Education Consultants is being held at Hyatt Regency, Chandigarh from 10 AM to 5 PM and is expected to be attended by more than 1500+ students. Numerous university and college delegates from countries such as the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, the United States, and New Zealand are already confirmed to attend the conclave to ensure that students have the best guidance in their journey toward a tertiary education overseas. In 2021, the conclave proved to be a one of its kind events as it was attended by more than 1500 students and 40+ institutes. Moreover, it was graced by various dignitaries, academics, and educational leaders from the best schools across North India to put their stamp of approval on the initiative.

This year, the Higher Education Conclave is expected to be attended by top-ranked institutes such as the Queen Mary University London, McMaster University, University of Sydney, University of California, Riverside, and the University of Waterloo to name a few. The event has generously been sponsored and will be attended by reputed institutes like the University of Essex, Western Sydney University, University of the Fraser Valley, Georgian College, Western Institute of Technology at Taranaki.

Along with receiving academic guidance for overseas higher education, students will also stand a chance to secure 100 per cent scholarships from leading public institutes across different countries. The event also promises numerous other benefits for student attendees such as application fee waivers, discounts on the processing of application fees, and free-of-cost personal guidance by industry experts with decades of experience.

By attending the Higher Education Conclave, students can become aware of important information concerning the institutions they are aspiring to study at such as admission requirements, scholarships, deadlines, programs and specializations offered. Students will be able to interact with 50+ global universities and colleges offering on-the-spot customized profile assessment, a chance to avail of 100 per cent free application processes, on-the-spot offer letters, and the option of choosing from over 15000+ program options all under one roof.

