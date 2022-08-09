Left Menu

PM Modi's welfare schemes have made India's population a big asset: Piyush Goyal

Stressing that India enjoyed the confidence of the world today, Shri Goyal said that developed countries very keen to sign trade deals with India now.

Stressing upon the need for transparency and ease of doing business, the Minister assured traders and entrepreneurs that the Government will fully support traders who raise their voice against harassment by any authority. Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyal)
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal today said that the world now sees India as an engine of economic growth. He was addressing the gathering at the Vyapari Udyami Sammelan in New Delhi today.

Stressing that India enjoyed the confidence of the world today, Shri Goyal said that developed countries very keen to sign trade deals with India now. He added that before 2014, Indian economy was considered to be fragile and investors had their doubts bout doing business with India.

Stressing upon the need for transparency and ease of doing business, the Minister assured traders and entrepreneurs that the Government will fully support traders who raise their voice against harassment by any authority.

He called upon traders to work with the Government to reduce compliance burden of people and businesses, but asked that they strictly follow ethical trade practices. Unnecessary, cumbersome, and counter-productive laws and regulations must be uprooted to improve ease of doing business, he added.

He asked traders to give priority to the quality of goods and services that India offered. He also underscored the need to encourage youngsters to come forward and lend a youthful energy to India's growth story with new ideas. The clarion call of 'vocal for local' given by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi must be taken up by the youth of the nation, the Minister said. He added that we must also encourage more and more women to become traders and entrepreneurs.

Applauding Prime Minister's visionary welfare policies, Shri Goyal said that these policies have been helping the poor emerge as consumers and have successfully transformed India's population into its greatest strength. He added that the Prime Minister's tireless work had ensured that every household in the country gets access to basic amenities such as cooking gas, drinking water, electricity and toilet and every village gets access to the internet. Shri Goyal said that the policies of the government had also given every Indian the courage to be ambitious and the confidence to aspire to become entrepreneurs.

The Minister also emphasized that traders and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) should benefit from demand for goods by beneficiaries of the Prime Minister's welfare schemes. He asked all traders, entrepreneurs, and businesses, both big and small, to take a collective resolve to work together to take forward the dream of a self-reliant India by promoting more and more Indian products.

(With Inputs from PIB)

