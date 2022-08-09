Jaiprakash Power Ventures quarterly profits rises to Rs 242 crore

Jaiprakash Power Ventures consolidated net profit jumped multi-fold to Rs 241.96 crore in the June quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,829.35 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 926.41 crore in the same period year ago.

