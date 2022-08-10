Six Tunisians die after a boat carrying illegal migrants capsized - agency

Six illegal migrants died off the coast of Tunisia after a boat carrying 30 Tunisian nationals capsized, news agency TAP reported on Tuesday.

The drowned included three women and three children and the boat capsized as it attempted to sail from Tunisia towards Italy, TAP added.

Coastguard, navy and civil protection units were able to rescue 20 people, while the search continues for others, the report said.

