Left Menu

Pfizer MD Sridhar resigns

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 12:38 IST
Pfizer MD Sridhar resigns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drug firm Pfizer on Wednesday said its Managing Director S Sridhar has resigned from the company.

Sridhar has expressed his intention to take early retirement and has tendered his resignation, the company said in a regulatory filing.

He will continue to serve in his current position until the identification, selection and transition to the new leadership takes place in the company, it added.

Over the past 14 years, Sridhar has led a number of key leadership positions in Pfizer, including serving as the Chief Financial Officer for a period of eight years.

Over the past six years, he has led Pfizer as Managing Director and made significant contributions to the growth of the company's portfolio and presence across India, the drug firm stated.

Sridhar also serves as the President of the Organisation of Pharmaceuticals Producers of India (OPPI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022