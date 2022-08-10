TVS AARANYA records sale of 100 crores, launched Chennai's first ever resort style villas

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Emerald launched its flagship villa property 'TVS Emerald AARANYA', Chennai's first ever resort style villas in Vengaivasal, near Medavakkam. The company has registered a booking value of 100 crores with 60 per cent inventory sold at the launch. TVS Emerald AARANYA has been conceptualised based on the growing demand for exclusive premium villas and consumer insights which advocated the need for homes away from the hustle-bustle of the city. AARANYA - which means "lush green forest" in Sanskrit - offers luxury resort-type villas in 2, 3 and 3.5 bedroom configurations that are nestled in nature.

An architectural design approach inspired by the biophilic aesthetic, the project has 62 per cent open space, a 15,000 square-foot clubhouse, a man-made pond and world-class amenities. The community is in close proximity to the city's largest shopping malls, hospitals, schools, IT & business hubs in OMR, and the upcoming metro route in Medavakkam. Sriram Iyer, President and CEO, TVS Emerald, said, "Homebuyers today are looking for larger homes with quick access to open green spaces and the promise of a balanced lifestyle. COVID has catalysed a trend where people have started to migrate towards lower-density suburbs. This lifestyle shift prompted us to launch TVS Emerald AARANYA, a luxury villa development with independent ownership of land and villa, by taking cognizance of the inherent need of urban homebuyers."

He further added, "The industry is witnessing an increase in demand for properties and this is a welcome sign for the Real Estate sector. In the upcoming quarters, TVS Emerald has multiple launches lined up in Bangalore and Chennai. The success of TVS Emerald Aaranya truly validates our confidence in expanding business in the coming years." TVS Emerald is the Real Estate arm of The TVS Group, one of India's leading business houses. Started by TV Sundaram Iyengar in 1911 in Madurai (Tamil Nadu), where it is headquartered, it has over the years come to be synonymous with the qualities of Trust, Value and Service - be it in two-wheelers, automotive components, or homes. Visit the TVS Group site to know more about its global and enduring footprint.

TVS Emerald, started in 2011, brings you the same trust, value and service you have come to expect and rely on from the TVS Group. TVS Emerald has already delivered 2.4 million square feet of residential housing to its customers and has 4.9 million square feet under development. TVS Emerald has multiple launches planned for the coming quarters, all with one aim - to make high-quality living spaces available to home buyers. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

