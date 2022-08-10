Left Menu

REC gets shareholders' nod to issue bonus share

...two resolutions as set out in the Postal Ballot Notice dated July 8, 2022, of the Company have been approved by the shareholders with requisite majority, a BSE filing stated.The company had proposed to issue one new bonus share for holding three existing shares to shareholders, as per a postal ballot notice of the REC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 14:10 IST
REC gets shareholders' nod to issue bonus share
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned REC has received shareholders' approval for the proposal to issue 65.83 crore bonus shares, utilising capital reserves of Rs 658.30 crore. ''...two resolutions as set out in the Postal Ballot Notice dated July 8, 2022, of the Company have been approved by the shareholders with requisite majority,'' a BSE filing stated.

The company had proposed to issue one new (bonus) share for holding three existing shares to shareholders, as per a postal ballot notice of the REC. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on June 30, 2022, had recommended the proposal for the issue of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company in the proportion of 1:3 i.e. one new equity share of Rs 10 each for every three equity share(s) of Rs 10 each held by the shareholders as on the record date, by the capitalisation of a sum of Rs 6,58,30,60,000 out of the sum standing to the credit of 'Securities Premium Account' of the company.

The said amount is proposed to be applied in full for the issue of 65,83,06,000 new equity shares of Rs 10 each at par with bonus shares.

Consequently, the paid-up capital of the company will increase to Rs 2,633.22 crore -- 2,63,32,24,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

The company has also received shareholders' approval to appoint Vivek Kumar Dewangan as its Chairman and Managing Director.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) conveyed the appointment of Dewangan as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of REC on May 13, 2022.

Dewangan assumed the charge as REC CMD on May 17, 2022. He is an IAS officer of the Manipur cadre (1993 Batch). He holds BE in Electronics from NIT, Bhopal and PG in Optoelectronics and Optical Communication from IIT, Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022