Reliance unveils brand name of cricket franchises in UAE, South Africa; Read here

The owner of the cricket team Mumbai Indians Reliance Industries on Wednesday unveiled the name and brand identity of the two new franchises which will be joining the Mumbai Indians family. The two teams, MI Emirates in UAE's International League T20 and MI Cape Town in Cricket South Africa T20 League will adorn the iconic blue and gold of the team. These names were chosen as they call out the specific regions from where the teams will be based, it said in a statement.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome 'MI Emirates' & 'MI Cape Town', the newest additions to our #Onefamily. For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life," Nita M. Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries said on the occasion. "I am sure that both the MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI's global cricket legacy to even greater

heights!," the director said. Reliance Industries has played a crucial role in evolving the sports ecosystem through ownership of cricket franchises, football leagues in India, sports sponsorship, consultancy, and athlete talent management, and bringing in industry best practices.

In addition to unveiling the brand identities, the social media handles for both teams also went live on Wednesday. The new entities take the iconic Mumbai Indians' identity and weave in the local influence.

The global expansion of #OneFamily is expected to bring to the leagues the ethos and the values that have helped elevate Mumbai Indians to be one of the most loved teams in franchise cricket, it said in a statement. Reliance is India's largest private sector company, with a consolidated revenue of INR 792,756 crore (USD 104.6 billion), cash profit of INR 110,778 crore (USD 14.6 billion), and net profit of INR 67,845 crore (USD 9.0 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2022.

Reliance's activities span across hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, retail and digital services. (ANI)

