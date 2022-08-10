Left Menu

Under construction water tank collapse, at least 19 injured

At least 19 labourers were injured after a part of an under construction water tank collapsed on them in Izzatnagar area, officials said on Wednesday. A probe will be ordered into the matter, the DM said.

At least 19 labourers were injured after a part of an under construction water tank collapsed on them in Izzatnagar area, officials said on Wednesday. The injured were rescued and sent to a hospital, where two were stated to be in critical condition while others were discharged after first aid, District Magistrate (Bareilly) Shivkant Dwivedi said.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night. Senior officials visited the spot to oversee the rescue operation, he said.

The labourers were reportedly working on the site under low light conditions which led to the accident.

The contract to build an overhead water tank for the water board was given to a Rampur-based firm. A probe will be ordered into the matter, the DM said.

