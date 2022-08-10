Essar Shipping Q1 consolidated loss falls to Rs 16 crore

Essar Shipping on Wednesday reported a narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 15.64 crore in the first quarter ended June.

The company had clocked a consolidated loss of Rs 311.43 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income from operations in the June 2022 quarter declined to Rs 24.59 crore as against Rs 154.79 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's total expenses stood at Rs 86.16 crore. It was at Rs 284.13 crore last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)