Easebuzz receives RBI's in-principl nod to act as payment aggregator * Pune-based payments solutions firm Easebuzz on Wednesday said it has received an in-principle approval from the RBI to act as a payment aggregator, a statement said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after point of sale company Mswipe Technologies also declared that it has received a similar license from RBI.

*** Godrej & Boyce targets 25 pc revenue growth in furniture solution biz * Godrej & Boyce on Wednesday said it is targeting for a 25 per cent revenue growth in its furniture solutions business in FY23.

Godrej Interio will also open 100 outlets across the country during the fiscal, as per a statement, which added that it underwent a consolidation exercise recently. *** Kotak Mahindra Bank to offer corporate salary account Kotak Creme * Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday launched a lifestyle-focused corporate salary account offering.

'Kotak Creme' will be by invite and will include upgraded banking benefits and a wide range of lifestyle, travel, healthcare, dining and u-skill related rewards and privileges, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)