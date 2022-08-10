Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-08-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 22:20 IST
Business briefs
  • Country:
  • India

Easebuzz receives RBI's in-principl nod to act as payment aggregator * Pune-based payments solutions firm Easebuzz on Wednesday said it has received an in-principle approval from the RBI to act as a payment aggregator, a statement said on Wednesday.

The announcement comes a day after point of sale company Mswipe Technologies also declared that it has received a similar license from RBI.

*** Godrej & Boyce targets 25 pc revenue growth in furniture solution biz * Godrej & Boyce on Wednesday said it is targeting for a 25 per cent revenue growth in its furniture solutions business in FY23.

Godrej Interio will also open 100 outlets across the country during the fiscal, as per a statement, which added that it underwent a consolidation exercise recently. *** Kotak Mahindra Bank to offer corporate salary account Kotak Creme * Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday launched a lifestyle-focused corporate salary account offering.

'Kotak Creme' will be by invite and will include upgraded banking benefits and a wide range of lifestyle, travel, healthcare, dining and u-skill related rewards and privileges, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022