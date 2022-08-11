Left Menu

Bank credit grows 14.5 per cent as on July 29, shows RBI data

Bank credit grew 14.5 per cent year-on-year as on July 29, data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday showed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 09:51 IST
Bank credit grows 14.5 per cent as on July 29, shows RBI data
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bank credit grew 14.5 per cent year-on-year as on July 29, data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday showed. As of July 29, banks' outstanding loans were at Rs 123.69 trillion, as against Rs 108.00 trillion during the same period last year.

Besides, banks' deposits were at Rs 169.72 trillion, up 9.1 per cent year-on-year from Rs 155.49 trillion. Figures are provisional and are incorporated in respect of such banks as have not been able to submit final figures, the RBI said.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das while reading out the latest monetary policy statement last week said term deposit rates are increasing and it should bode well for the availability of funds with the banks in the context of sustained buoyancy in credit demand. For the record, the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India has unanimously decided to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points to above pre-pandemic levels at 5.40 per cent in order to contain the persistently high inflation.

Raising interest typically suppresses demand in the economy, thereby helping inflation to decline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022