Coal production rises by 11.37 per cent to 60.42 MT in July

Coal production in India rose by 11.37 percent to 60.42 million tonnes (MT) in July 2022 as compared to 54.25 MT recorded in the same month last year, according to the official data released on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 14:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 14:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Coal production in India rose by 11.37 percent to 60.42 million tonnes (MT) in July 2022 as compared to 54.25 MT recorded in the same month last year, according to the official data released on Thursday. As per the provisional statistics of the Ministry of Coal, during July this year Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and captive mines/others registered a growth of 11.12 percent and 44.37 percent by producing 47.33 MT and 9.80 MT coal respectively.

However, SCCL registered a negative growth of 32.51 percent during the month. Of the top 37 coal mines, production of 24 mines was more than 100 percent during July this year. Another seven mines' production stood between 80 and 100 percent.

At the same time, coal despatch increased by 8.51 percent to 67.81 MT in July 2022 from 62.49 MT during July 2021 During July 2022, CIL and captive mines/others registered a growth of 8.17 percent and 40.78 percent, by dispatching 54.54 MT and 9.91 MT, respectively.

The Power utilities despatch has grown by 17.09 percent to 58.45 MT during July this year as compared to 49.92 MT in July 2021 due to an increase in power demand. Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 4.76 percent in July 2022. The overall power generation in July 2022 has been 4.29 percent higher than in July 2021, according to data released by the Ministry of Coal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

