Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Four wagons, engine of stationary freight train derailed after being hit by locomotive

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 11-08-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 17:18 IST
Chhattisgarh: Four wagons, engine of stationary freight train derailed after being hit by locomotive
  • Country:
  • India

Four wagons and the engine of a stationary freight train got derailed after it was hit by a moving locomotive near Raigarh railway station in Chhattisgarh on Friday, railway officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the movement of trains on the route remained unaffected, they said.

The incident took place at 11:40 am at a railway siding on the outskirts of Raigarh railway station on Mumbai-Howrah route during shunting, said Saket Ranjan, Chief Public Relations Officer of South East Central Railway.

The moving twin-engine locomotive collided with the stationary empty goods train which was on the third line track (apart from UP and DOWN lines) from the rear side, he said.

''The locomotive that hit the stationary train also suffered some damage,'' he said.

“Prima facie it seems that negligence resulted in the incident. But an elaborate enquiry is underway,” Ranjan added. A team of railway officials from Bilaspur was sent to the spot and work was in progress to restore the derailed locomotive and wagons on the track, he said.

As the mishap took place on the third line, movement of other trains was not affected, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

Tata Chemicals gains nearly 9 pc on strong Q1 results

 India
2
After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its senior journalist arrested

After Pakistan TV station taken off air for being critical of govt, its seni...

 Pakistan
3
NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, track explosive space weather events

NASA’s SunRISE will be the largest radio telescope ever launched to detect, ...

 Global
4
Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ringed planet

Saturn at opposition on Sunday; watch the best and closest views of the ring...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022