Chhattisgarh: Four wagons, engine of stationary freight train derailed after being hit by locomotive

Four wagons and the engine of a stationary freight train got derailed after it was hit by a moving locomotive near Raigarh railway station in Chhattisgarh on Friday, railway officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the movement of trains on the route remained unaffected, they said.

The incident took place at 11:40 am at a railway siding on the outskirts of Raigarh railway station on Mumbai-Howrah route during shunting, said Saket Ranjan, Chief Public Relations Officer of South East Central Railway.

The moving twin-engine locomotive collided with the stationary empty goods train which was on the third line track (apart from UP and DOWN lines) from the rear side, he said.

''The locomotive that hit the stationary train also suffered some damage,'' he said.

“Prima facie it seems that negligence resulted in the incident. But an elaborate enquiry is underway,” Ranjan added. A team of railway officials from Bilaspur was sent to the spot and work was in progress to restore the derailed locomotive and wagons on the track, he said.

As the mishap took place on the third line, movement of other trains was not affected, he said.

