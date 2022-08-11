Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 17:47 IST
HCG Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 2 crore * Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) on Thursday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 2 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022.

The Bengaluru-based healthcare provider, which specialises in cancer care, had posted a net loss of Rs 12.52 crore in the June quarter of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 407 crore in the period under review from Rs 322 crore in the year-ago period.

*** IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Q1 net profit falls 48 pc * IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals on Thursday reported a 48 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 35 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 67 crore in the June quarter of previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 565 crore in the April-June period as compared with Rs 519 crore last year.

