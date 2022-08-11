Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 11-08-2022 18:59 IST
Switch Mobility joins hands with Chalo to deploy 5k electric buses
Switch Mobility, the electric vehicle division of Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland, on Thursday said it has joined hands with transport technology company Chalo to deploy 5,000 electric buses across the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard has been inked for an initial period of three years.

Under the partnership, Switch and Chalo will jointly invest to deploy electric buses in cities where Chalo is present.

Chalo will deploy its consumer technology solutions offering conveniences such as live bus tracking, digital tickets, and travel plans; and also determine routes, frequency, schedules, and fares.

Switch's responsibilities include the supply and maintenance of the electric buses.

''This significant partnership of 5,000 electric buses, will certainly open up access to affordable, comfortable, hassle-free and environmentally-friendly transport solutions...,'' Switch Mobility India CEO Mahesh Babu said in a statement.

Chalo Co-Founder & CEO Mohit Dubey said, ''Last year, we finalised a project to add 1,000 new buses in three of our cities. Today, we are glad to partner with Switch on a scale that is 5 times larger.'' PTI MSS SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

