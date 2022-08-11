L&T supplies construction equipment with Cold Starting Kits to BRO

L&T Construction Equipment Limited (LTCEL) on Thursday said it has begun dispatching construction and mining equipment fitted with 'Cold Starting Kits' to Border Roads Organisation (BRO). 'Cold Starting Kits' allow machines to start at sub-zero temperature.

The company had bagged an order to supply 70 special variant wheel loaders that are suitable for operation in high altitude and extreme weather conditions.

Of them, the first batch of 25 units was dispatched to BRO. The wheel loaders having more than 90 per cent indigenous contents will be used in Northeast, North and Northwest India, a company official said.

''These machines, which can operate in temperatures between minus 20 degrees Celsius and 50 degrees Celsius, are part of our contribution to Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. These are designed and developed by our Product Development Centre at Coimbatore,'' Larsen & Toubro MD & CEO S N Subrahmanyan said.

BRO had invited bids for construction equipment as part of the government's efforts to build roads and bridges in border areas.

"LTCEL has been involved in the supply of indigenous machines for various strategic initiatives of the government, for varied applications required for UN peacekeeping mission, Public Sector Units and the BRO, apart from supplying to private contractors,'' Executive VP and Head, L&T Construction and Mining Machinery Business, Arvind K Garg said.

