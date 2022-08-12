Left Menu

Balaji Speciality Chemicals files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 11:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Balaji Speciality Chemicals has filed preliminary with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,60,00,000 equity shares by promoters and promoter group entities, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds worth Rs 68 crore from the fresh issue will be used to repay debt, and Rs 119.5 crore will be spent on working capital requirements, besides general corporate purposes.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement aggregating to Rs 50 crore. If such placement is undertaken, the size of the fresh issue will be reduced.

Incorporated in 2010, Solapur-based Balaji Speciality Chemicals manufactures niche chemicals, which are used in various end-use industries, such as specialty chemicals, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Its key customers include Nanjing Union Chemical Company Limited, Korea India Limited, UPL Limited, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited, and Aarti Drugs Limited. From FY20 to FY22, its customer base grew from 45 to 182 customers.

It had a total installed production capacity of 30,000 MTPA as of March 31, 2022.

The company's revenue from operations increased from Rs 174.40 crore in fiscal 2021 to Rs 514.28 crore in FY22. It clocked a profit of Rs 108.95 crore in FY22 against Rs 10.40 crore a year ago. HDFC Bank and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

