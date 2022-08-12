36 passengers injured as bus hits divider in Firozabad

A double-decker bus hit a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and fell into a gorge early Friday, leaving 36 passengers injured.

Police said the accident took place in Nagla Khangar police station area of the district at around 1 am when the bus was going from Delhi to Gorakhpur.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Akhilesh Narayan said as the bus reached the 67-km milestone on the expressway, it hit the divider and fell into a gorge.

All the passengers were sent to the Saifai medical college by an ambulance. While 28 of the injured have been hospitalised, the rest were discharged after first aid, officials said.

