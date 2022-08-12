Left Menu

36 passengers injured as bus hits divider in Firozabad

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 12-08-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 12:34 IST
36 passengers injured as bus hits divider in Firozabad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A double-decker bus hit a divider on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway and fell into a gorge early Friday, leaving 36 passengers injured.

Police said the accident took place in Nagla Khangar police station area of the district at around 1 am when the bus was going from Delhi to Gorakhpur.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Akhilesh Narayan said as the bus reached the 67-km milestone on the expressway, it hit the divider and fell into a gorge.

All the passengers were sent to the Saifai medical college by an ambulance. While 28 of the injured have been hospitalised, the rest were discharged after first aid, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022