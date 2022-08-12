Left Menu

Male-bound Go First flight diverted to Coimbatore following smoke warning

A Male-bound flight of Go First was diverted to Coimbatore on Friday when a faulty smoke alarm went off mid-air, sources said.The Bengaluru-Male plane was carrying 92 passengers. The engineers checked the engines and declared that there was some fault in the alarm and declared that the aircraft was fit to travel, the sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 16:25 IST
Male-bound Go First flight diverted to Coimbatore following smoke warning
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Male-bound flight of Go First was diverted to Coimbatore on Friday when a 'faulty' smoke alarm went off mid-air, sources said.

The Bengaluru-Male plane was carrying 92 passengers. The aircraft landed safely at the airport and has been parked in the apron. The pilot reported that all operations were normal, the sources said without elaborating. The alarm went off after the twin engines allegedly overheated. The engineers checked the engines and declared that there was some 'fault' in the alarm and declared that the aircraft was fit to travel, the sources said. Subsequently, it proceeded towards its destination, the sources added.

When asked about this incident, a Go First spokesperson said: ''The matter is being inspected by the Go First engineering team and rectification is underway.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022