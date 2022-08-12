Left Menu

I-T dept detects black income of over Rs 150 cr after raids on Jhansi group

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 17:06 IST
I-T dept detects black income of over Rs 150 cr after raids on Jhansi group
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The income tax department has detected ''unaccounted'' income of more than Rs 150 crore after it recently raided a business group based in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, that is engaged in undertaking civil contracts and real estate development, the CBDT said on Friday.

The searches were launched on August 3 and about 30 premises in Jhansi, Lucknow and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Goa were covered.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement that a ''key person'' covered during the raids ''voluntarily offered additional income exceeding Rs 150 crore''.

The board frames policy for the tax department.

The preliminary analysis of evidences in the business of civil contract has revealed that the group was engaged in ''large-scale'' tax evasion by suppression of its profits through manipulating the regular books of account at the end of every year, it alleged.

''These manipulations were in the nature of claim of bogus expenses and bogus sundry creditors, etc. These sundry creditors were found to be non-existent and unverifiable.

''The claim of bogus expenses and bogus sundry creditors exceeding Rs 250 crore has been quantified from the seized evidences,'' it said.

Another modus operandi adopted by the companies engaged in real estate, the CBDT said, includes receipt of cash over and above the stamp duty value resulting in tax evasion.

''These companies were not offering income to tax as per accounting standards, even when substantial construction work had been completed.

''So far, the investigation from evidences collected during the search has revealed the quantum of unaccounted receipts aggregating to more than Rs 150 crore,'' it said.

The department also seized ''unaccounted'' cash and jewellery worth over Rs 15 crore so far, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022