China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for visiting Taiwan

China's foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan.

It said it would also suspend engagement with the ministry and cooperation on transportation with Lithuania, a European Union member country.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and is against foreign politicians visiting the island. Taiwan rejects China's claim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)