12 injured as bus hits divider in UP

Twelve people were injured after the bus they were travelling in lost its balance and hit the divider on Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Friday, officials said. The bus driver, Raneshwar (40), who is from Nepal, lost one of his arms, they said. Of the total injured, three Nepali passengers -- Manju Darai (45), Bhanubhakt (52) and Priti Pandey (32) sustained critical injuries, police said. The bus, carrying 35 passengers, was going from Pokhara in Nepal to Delhi via the expressway.

SHO (Bangarmau) OP Rai said the bus suddenly lost its control and hit an unknown vehicle after which it hit the divider.

The injured people were sent to a community health centre for treatment. While the four critically injured, including the driver, have been sent to district hospital.

The remaining passengers were advised to go home and sent to Delhi in another bus, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)