Left Menu

12 injured as bus hits divider in UP

While the four critically injured, including the driver, have been sent to district hospital.The remaining passengers were advised to go home and sent to Delhi in another bus, police said.

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 12-08-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 17:39 IST
12 injured as bus hits divider in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve people were injured after the bus they were travelling in lost its balance and hit the divider on Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Friday, officials said. The bus driver, Raneshwar (40), who is from Nepal, lost one of his arms, they said. Of the total injured, three Nepali passengers -- Manju Darai (45), Bhanubhakt (52) and Priti Pandey (32) sustained critical injuries, police said. The bus, carrying 35 passengers, was going from Pokhara in Nepal to Delhi via the expressway.

SHO (Bangarmau) OP Rai said the bus suddenly lost its control and hit an unknown vehicle after which it hit the divider.

The injured people were sent to a community health centre for treatment. While the four critically injured, including the driver, have been sent to district hospital.

The remaining passengers were advised to go home and sent to Delhi in another bus, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022