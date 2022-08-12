Left Menu

Industrial production grows 12.3 pc in June

Indias industrial production rose 12.3 per cent in June 2022, according to the official data released on Friday. As per the Index of Industrial Production IIP data by the National Statistical Office NSO, the manufacturing sectors output grew 12.5 per cent in June 2022.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 17:41 IST
Industrial production grows 12.3 pc in June
  • Country:
  • India

India's industrial production rose 12.3 per cent in June 2022, according to the official data released on Friday. As per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output grew 12.5 per cent in June 2022. The mining output climbed 7.5 per cent, and power generation increased 16.4 per cent in June 2022.

The IIP had grown by 13.8 per cent in June 2021. The index grew 12.7 per cent April-June 2022 compared to a growth of 44.4 per cent in the same period a year ago.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.

It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022