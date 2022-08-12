Info Edge net profit zooms 85.5 pc to Rs 292.43 cr in Apr-Jun

IT company Info Edge, which owns job portal Naukri.com, on Friday posted an 85.5 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 292.43 crore in the first quarter ended on June 30, 2022.

The company had recorded a net profit of Rs 157.64 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the company's BSE filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew by 66.5 per cent to Rs 547.26 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 328.6 crore in the June 2021 quarter.

Info Edge standalone revenue from recruitment solutions, including from acquired businesses Zwayam and DoSelect, grew by 73.3 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 400.5 crore, the company said in a statement.

''The recruitment business continues to grow strongly and we remain optimistic for the current quarter as well,'' Info Edge (India) managing director and chief executive officer Hitesh Oberoi said in the statement.

Info Edge billing on the standalone basis, including from the acquired business of Zwayam and DoSelect, grew by 66.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 537 crore.

''Consistent superlative growth of billings and profitability for the fifth consecutive quarter is evidence of renewed momentum in the business,'' Info Edge (India) Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer Chintan Thakkar said.

