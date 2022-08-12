Left Menu

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy shares fall 4 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2022 19:41 IST
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy shares fall 4 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy on Friday dropped nearly 4 per cent after Shapoorji Pallonji and Company proposed to offload 1.25 pc stake in the firm.

The company's shares fell 3.31 per cent to end at Rs 279.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, stock opened on a muted note at Rs 280 and then slipped further to Rs 276.75, registering a fall of 4.10 per cent.

On the NSE, it tanked 4.22 per cent to settle at Rs 276.80 apiece.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy said Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt Ltd has proposed to sell up to 23,70,787 equity shares, having a face value of Re 1 each, representing 1.25 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their chances

PREVIEW-Soccer-With Eintracht's Kostic set to depart, Hertha fancy their cha...

 Germany
2
World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention with Rwandan leader; Wildfires rage, farmers struggle as another heatwave bakes western Europe and more

World News Roundup: Blinken says he raised 'Hotel Rwanda' hero's detention w...

 Global
3
France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

France battles 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux for third day

 France
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open ticket sales; Rugby-Shaken Barrett feared worst after shocking hit against Springboks and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serena's looming retirement drives U.S. Open tic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022