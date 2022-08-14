Left Menu

Maha: 6 people killed in car-tempo collision in Beed

As per preliminary information, a family from Pune was going to Jiwachiwadi village in Kej tehsil in the car to attend a marriage ceremony when their vehicle and the tempo hit each other, a police official said.Five members of the family and one other person were killed, the official said.

PTI | Beed | Updated: 14-08-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 15:36 IST
Maha: 6 people killed in car-tempo collision in Beed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were killed after a car and a tempo collided head-on in Maharashtra's Beed district on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place around 5.30 am on Manjarsumba-Patoda highway, they said. As per preliminary information, a family from Pune was going to Jiwachiwadi village in Kej tehsil in the car to attend a marriage ceremony when their vehicle and the tempo hit each other, a police official said.

Five members of the family and one other person were killed, the official said. Police had to use a crane to separate the two vehicles, he said.

The tempo driver fled from the spot after the accident, but later surrendered at Patoda police station, the official said. The deceased have been identified as Ramhari Chintaman Kute (40), Sunita Ramhari Kute (38), Rushikesh Ramhari Kute (19), Akash Ramhari Kute (15), Priyanka Ramhari Kute (17), all residents of Jiwachiwadi village now living in Pune, and Radhika Sugriv Kedar (14), belonging to Sarni Sangvi village in Kej taluka, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022