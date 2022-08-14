Shareholders' approve Ashishkumar Chauhan appointment as NSE MD, CEO

Leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Sunday said that shareholders have approved the appointment of Ashishkumar Chauhan as its managing director and chief executive.

The Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of NSE was held on August 11, according to a statement.

Shareholders approved the appointment of Chauhan, who was the MD and CEO of rival bourse BSE, with 99.99 per cent votes.

He assumed charge as NSE chief on July 26. His appointment at the top post of the NSE was cleared by the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on July 18.

He took over the helm of NSE from Vikram Limaye, whose five-year term ended on July 16. Limaye did not seek another tenure at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) despite being eligible for it.

