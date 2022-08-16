Left Menu

Bus falls into gorge in J-K, two ITBP personnel killed

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-08-2022 12:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two ITBP personnel died while 37 others, who were returning from Amarnath yatra duty, were injured on Tuesday when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The police bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two policemen fell into a deep gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam, a police official said.

He said while two ITBP personnel died on the spot, 10 others sustained grievous injuries.Twenty-five ITBP personnel and two policemen were also injured in the accident.

The bus was on its way from Chandanwari to police control room here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

