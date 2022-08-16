Tata Motors Finance Celebrates Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with ‘Azaadi Ka Jashn’

Best Offers for Entrepreneurs to own their preferred Tata Commercial Vehicle *Up to 75 months of tenure flexibility *Affordable EMIs * Low down payment and more Mumbai, 16 August 2022: Tata Motors Finance, one of India’s leading NBFCs, and a pioneer in the vehicle financing industry, is celebrating the 75thAnniversary of Independence Day by offering ‘Azaadi Ka Jashn’ on popular new and pre-owned Tata Motors commercial vehicles. This best ever offer includes upto 75 months of tenure flexibility, making EMIs extremely affordable and greatly enhancing the ability, comfort and convenience for a large number of customers across the country to benefit from. This special offer enables customers to purchase any variant of Tata Motors’ popular commercial vehicles with instant loan approvals. In addition to the vehicle cost, Tata Motors Finance will fund upto 94% on-road cost and will also provide funding on registration and insurance costs.

Vehicle EMI starts at Tata Ace Rs. 10,999/- per month Tata Intra Rs. 13,999/- per month Tata Yodha Rs. 15,999/- per month Tata 407 Rs. 24,444/- per month Further, for customers keen to purchase a pre-owned Commercial Vehicle, Tata Motors Finance is offering a hassle-free ownership experience with on-spot loan approvals of up to 90% of the loan amount including insurance, flexible loan tenure as well as same-day loan disbursement. Announcing the offers, Samrat Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Motors Finance, said, “On the special occasion of our country’s 75th Independence Day Anniversary, we are delighted to introduce ‘Azaadi Ka Jashn’’ – a small yet significant step forward, to offer complete ‘Azaadi’ from stress related to limited funding, adequate working capital availability and the burden of high monthly EMIs. As a lifecycle financier, we are committed to improve the ‘ease of doing business’ for our customers. With this best ever offer, we are providing them a convenient and affordable way to grow their business. With our range of innovative financial solutions, we strive to create value for our customers while delivering our brand promise of Nation Building through Money Lending.” The ‘Azaadi Ka Jashn’ offers are for a limited period only and can be availed by simply giving a missed call on 92665 92665 or visiting www.tmf.co.in for more details. Tata Motors Finance Limited (TMFL) is the leading and most preferred financial Institution engaged in financing the entire range of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle. It is a non-deposit taking systemically important (ND-SI) NBFC. TMFL is one of the pioneers of vehicle financing established way back in 1957 under a different name. The company is promoted by TMF Holdings Limited Head Quartered at Thane, Maharashtra. The company has a strong footprint across India and operates through its own 270+ branch networks, in addition to Tata Motors dealers’ sales outlets. TMFL’s business interests are focused on benefiting the parent company and its strategic partners within the Tata Motors eco-system. To learn more visit www.tmf.co.in Tata Motors Finance Corporate Communications: Please mail us at corporatecommunication@tmf.co.in or call +91 22 6181 5400.

