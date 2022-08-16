Left Menu

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 16-08-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 16:23 IST
Pinarayi Grama Panchayat to launch website for unmarried people above age of 35
Considering the rise in numbers of unmarried people in the panchayat, the local self- government body at Pinarayi in Kannur district of Kerala has decided to be the matchmaker and a website for the purpose would be launched on August 23.

The Sayoojyam project of the Pinarayi panchayat has been approved by the District Planning Committee and would allow anyone above the age of 35 to register in its upcoming website and seek a suitable match.

''The interested persons will be given counselling before marriage,'' Pinarayi Pancahayt president K K Rajeevan told PTI.

He said the panchayat has done a survey and found many people above the age of 35 who were unmarried.

''They are unmarried due to various reasons. Many youth organisations and some political parties have approached us to take the initiative to tackle this issue. Under the project, the interested people across the State can register on the website and if anyone matches, then the panchayat will organise a pre-marital counselling before proceeding,'' Rajeevan said.

Rajeevan said in most cases, many of these people don't have anyone to take initiative for their marriage. He said this was probably the first such project in Kerala which has received the approval of the district planning committee.

The Pattuvam Grama Panchayat near Taliparamba in the district has also initiated a similar project named 'Navamangalyam'.

P Sreemathi, the panchayat president of Pattuvam, said collection of the biodata of unmarried people above the age of 35 in the panchayat has been made and there is a plan to complete the registeration by this month-end.

Pinarayi Panchayat would launch the website by August 23 as they have almost completed the work of the website and the data collection.

Rajeevan said there would not be any caste or religion-based section on the website but those who want to add their caste or religion can do so.

''If there are people with some financial constraints, the panchayat will help them,'' Rajeevan said.

Earlier last year, the Thidanadu grama panchayat in Kottayam district also initiated such a project offering matrimonial services to unmarried people and widows and widowers across the State. They had opened a ''marriage diary'', a registry, to help interested persons worried about their delayed marriages or broken relationships to find life partners cutting across age, caste, religion, gender, and economic barriers.

