App to curb GST evasion with prizes for people uploading bills launched by Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday launched the 'Lucky Bill App' which is aimed at curbing GST (goods and services tax) evasion by encouraging people to upload original bills of their purchases to win prizes, including a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

At the launch here, Vijayan said the objective of the app was to prevent GST evasion by encouraging people to ask for a bill every time they make a purchase and upload it via this software.

''Often customers walk away without asking for a bill after they make a purchase. The objective behind the app is to prevent this,'' he said.

The Chief Minister said Rs 5 crore was earmarked in this year's budget for this project.

The app has been prepared in collaboration with the Digital University of Kerala and is the first of its kind in the country, he further said.

Under the project, there would be daily, weekly and monthly prizes as well as a bumper prize, through draw of lots, for those who upload their bills via the app.

Besides gift packs from Kudumbashree and Vanashree as well as KTDC tour packages as prizes, there would also be a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh, he he said adding that Rs 5 crore worth of prizes would be given every year.

''Therefore, people should ask for the bill and upload it,'' he said.

Vijayan further said tax collection was important for the development of the State and for that the cooperation of the people, merchants and government officials was essential.

Last week, the government announced that the app would be launched on August 16.

The government, grappling with financial woes, is looking at ways to bolster revenues and officials have said the app would also enable the State GST Department to examine return filings with the help of bills uploaded by people.

The move also comes at a time when the compensation from the Centre with respect to the GST has ceased with effect from July 1.

There is no clarity yet whether the compensation regime would be extended as demanded by Kerala and various other States.

Officials had said the app would also enable the State GST Department to examine the status of the tax return filings.

''This application will help to ensure that the taxation rules are strictly followed'', they had said.

