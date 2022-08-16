Sunday Design raises Rs 12.5 cr in pre-series A funding

Furniture and home decor start-up Sunday Design has raised Pre-Series A funding of USD 1.5 million (about Rs 12.5 crore) from QRG Investment & Holdings and Kama Group, KCT Family Office as well as existing investors.

QRG Investments is run by the family office of Havells India Limited founders.

Sunday Design plans to utilize this capital to expand both its online and offline presence. The start-up is planning additional retail spaces within the coming year across Mumbai and Bangalore.

''They (Sunday Design) will also be launching an e-Commerce store to expand the reach and scale of their market share across the country and in new segments,'' the company said in a statement.

*** *** Wisedrive raises seed funding of USD 1 mn * Extended car warranty platform Wisedrive on Tuesday announced that it has raised seed funding of USD 1 million (about by Rs 7.9 crore), led by LC Nueva Investment Partners, through its early-stage venture capital fund, LC Nueva Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).

The round also saw participation from Spiral Ventures - an Asia-focused Japanese venture capital fund, Bhavadeep Reddy - angel investor and co-founder of HousingMan.

''The funds will be put to use by the start up in order to expand their reach by partnering with all used car dealers and more authorised service centres for customers for maintaining their cars and develop warranty tech to providing trust in the used car industry,'' the company said in a statement.

