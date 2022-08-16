Left Menu

Sunday Design raises Rs 12.5 cr in pre-series A funding

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:27 IST
Sunday Design raises Rs 12.5 cr in pre-series A funding
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Furniture and home decor start-up Sunday Design has raised Pre-Series A funding of USD 1.5 million (about Rs 12.5 crore) from QRG Investment & Holdings and Kama Group, KCT Family Office as well as existing investors.

QRG Investments is run by the family office of Havells India Limited founders.

Sunday Design plans to utilize this capital to expand both its online and offline presence. The start-up is planning additional retail spaces within the coming year across Mumbai and Bangalore.

''They (Sunday Design) will also be launching an e-Commerce store to expand the reach and scale of their market share across the country and in new segments,'' the company said in a statement.

*** *** Wisedrive raises seed funding of USD 1 mn * Extended car warranty platform Wisedrive on Tuesday announced that it has raised seed funding of USD 1 million (about by Rs 7.9 crore), led by LC Nueva Investment Partners, through its early-stage venture capital fund, LC Nueva Alternative Investment Fund (AIF).

The round also saw participation from Spiral Ventures - an Asia-focused Japanese venture capital fund, Bhavadeep Reddy - angel investor and co-founder of HousingMan.

''The funds will be put to use by the start up in order to expand their reach by partnering with all used car dealers and more authorised service centres for customers for maintaining their cars and develop warranty tech to providing trust in the used car industry,'' the company said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022