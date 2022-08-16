Left Menu

General Motors recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts

PTI | Detroit | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:53 IST
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the US to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.

The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

The automaker says in documents posted on Tuesday by US safety regulators that rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right side third-row seats may have been formed improperly.

The belts may not properly restrain a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The company says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem. Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting September 26.

