Left Menu

U.S. approves over-the-counter hearing aids for sale

Manufacturers of hearing aids sold prior to the effective date of the final rule have 240 days after its publication to comply. The Hearing Industries Association, which represents hearing aid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and hearing health professionals, backs the rule and says it will "expand access to hearing aids among the estimated 38 million Americans who have perceived mild to moderate hearing loss." Republican Senator Chuck Grassley praised the final rules saying it was "good news for consumers" and said the measure would "lower prices" and result in "more competition."

Reuters | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:57 IST
U.S. approves over-the-counter hearing aids for sale

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday adopted a final rule on Tuesday to create a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids that can be sold directly to millions of Americans. The FDA said the rules, which take effect in mid-October, should cut the costs of hearing aids for people with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment. The aids will be available directly from stores or online without a medical exam, prescription or fitting adjustment by an audiologist.

The rule follows a directive in President Joe Biden's broad competition executive order signed in June 2021, which had told the Health and Human Services Department to "promote the wide availability of low-cost hearing aids," among many other directives aimed at a wide variety of industries. In 2017, Congress passed legislation requiring the FDA to create a category of over-the-counter hearing aids, but it was not fully implemented.

The new category applies to hearing aids for adults with mild hearing loss. The final rules lower the maximum sound output to reduce the risk to hearing from over-amplification of sound, revise the insertion depth limit in the ear canal, require all over-the-counter hearing aids have a user-adjustable volume control and performance specifications and device design requirements. Manufacturers of hearing aids sold prior to the effective date of the final rule have 240 days after its publication to comply.

The Hearing Industries Association, which represents hearing aid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and hearing health professionals, backs the rule and says it will "expand access to hearing aids among the estimated 38 million Americans who have perceived mild to moderate hearing loss." Republican Senator Chuck Grassley praised the final rules saying it was "good news for consumers" and said the measure would "lower prices" and result in "more competition."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022