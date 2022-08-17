MP: First vista-dome coach introduced in Janshatabdi express

Left Menu

The first vista-dome coach in Madhya Pradesh was introduced in the Bhopal-Jabalpur Janshatabdi Express on Tuesday, railway officials said.State ministers Usha Thakur and Vishvas Sarang flagged off the train from Kamalapati Railway Station here.Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla said with this coach, tourists can enjoy the views of the hills, rivers and nature between the two cities.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture Sheo Shekhar Shukla said with this coach, tourists can enjoy the views of the hills, rivers and nature between the two cities. The coach was launched by the Indian Railways on the initiative taken by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. The vista-dome coaches have huge windows and transparent roofs which allows the passengers to enjoy the surroundings.

