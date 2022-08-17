Canon strikes a chord with the millennial audience through its 'Big Smile' campaign

Winning hearts and spreading smiles, Canon India, a leading digital imaging player in the country succeeded in strengthening connect with the millennial audience through the 'Big Smile with Canon' campaign. Extending the brand's corporate culture of spreading Big Smiles in the community, the unique corporate campaign was launched to amplify Canon's image as a young brand targeting millennial customer group and build top of the mind recall. Celebrating its 25th year milestone in India, Canon India reiterated its legacy and strengthened customer connect by adopting a unique, trendy and relatable format of comedy, marking a shift in its marketing strategy. Led by Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO at Canon India, the campaign witnessed massive engagement across social media platforms through a video series with the ace stand-up comedian – Mr. Anshu Mor. The campaign registered a huge success as more than 48 million users engaged with the videos released and various UGC initiatives across social media platforms, further making the #BigSmilewithCanon trend on Twitter for the first 4 hours of its launch. Leveraging comedy as a platform, the 5 episodes series showcased the ideal synergy of discussing mentorship, professional culture, work-life balance, passion, and creativity in a quirky way.

Commenting on the success of the initiative, Mr. Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India, said, ''We are extremely proud of the fact that Canon enjoys a strong 25-year legacy, which is defined by our loyal customer base and our line-up of innovative products and solutions. Through our 'Big Smile with Canon' campaign, we intended to reinforce this legacy amongst our audience, especially the millennial group and be recognized as a young brand with strong corporate values. 'Big Smile' as a culture is deeply ingrained in Canon's DNA, and in a post pandemic world, it becomes important more than ever to make the efforts to spread big cheer in the community. I am beyond thrilled to see that the campaign has been received exceptionally well by the audience more than we expected and that we have been successful in our endeavor of seeing genuine smiles. It was indeed a memorable and fun experience for me working on this campaign, and I think it brought me even closer to the beautiful culture of India. The big smiles won't pause here as we will continue to delight through our products, services and more of such meaningful initiatives.'' Canon further followed a three-pronged strategy to maximize reach and spread word of mouth, implementing a 360- degree integrated approach. The one-of-a-kind corporate campaign saw remarkable engagement from its employees, partners, customers, and communities at large, through an inspiring mix of brand storytelling and multiple engaging initiatives in the most innovative ways, spreading unlimited smiles. The series of activities demonstrated the brand's true spirit of bringing cheer in the post pandemic world, living up to its motto of 'Delighting You always'.

Contributing to holistic social development, Canon India also brought the humanitarian touch to the campaign by extending it to its adopted communities and villages through multiple meaningful initiatives. Canon India team led by Mr. Manabu spent a fun and engaging day with the community of Maheshwari Village. The celebration began with a full-swing cricket match between the Canon India team and the children from Maheshwari Village, followed by an interactive and inspiring storytelling session for the children with the senior leadership. Staying true to their focus on Environment under the 4Es CSR policy, he further marked his visit to the village with a tree plantation.

About Canon Group Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the 'Kyosei' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare, and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan to serve society with advanced technologies and become a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017) About Canon India Canon India Pvt. Ltd. is the sales and marketing subsidiary of Canon Inc., a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon India markets a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices in 10 cities across India with warehousing facilities at 6 locations and employs over 1000 staff and over 850 channel partners. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Image Square stores, PIXMA Zones, and BIS Lounges. Canon India's service reach extends to over 632 towns covering 19,118 PIN codes across India - which comprises 188 Camera collection points, 15 Camera repair centers, 294 Printer repair centers, 191 Copier, Scanner, and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers. (Data as of 19 April 2022) In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including Digital Production Printers, Large Format Printers, Commercial Printers, Multi-Functional Devices, Managed Document Services, Inkjet & Laser Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Cinematic Imaging Products, Surveillance cameras and Medical Imaging products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

