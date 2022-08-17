Teleperformance hires Anish Mukker as the new CEO of India to implement significant expansion plans

Teleperformance, a global leader in omnichannel customer experience, plans to deepen its digitally integrated business services and transformation solutions.

As incoming Chief Executive Officer, Anish Mukker will focus on high-growth revenue strategies and further increase the company's nationwide footprint to serve clients and their end customers from a location of their choice.

With 80,000 employees serving 200+ clients from 70 cities in India, Teleperformance is committed to enabling local and global businesses to adapt to disruptive digital innovation and transform customer experience at scale.

As Teleperformance in India celebrates its 20th anniversary, the celebrations are marked with expansion plans and new business from international and domestic clients across Retail, Financial Services, Healthcare and Technology verticals. With a 'High-Tech, High-Touch' approach, Teleperformance in India witnessed unprecedented growth in the first half of the year.

10 times Great Place To Work® certified in India, Teleperformance is investing in business expansion and recruitment with recently launched sites in Gurgaon and Hyderabad. In addition, an Olympic-themed Mohali site and DLF Downtown Gurgaon site are soon to be launched.

Mukker has built successful growth businesses, delivered operational excellence and raised the bar when it comes to customer experience across clients from North America, Australia, Asia and Europe. At Amazon, he lead operations for the largest marketplace globally, built unique operating models and enabled distributed workforce across India. His experience also extends to several large Sales and M&A for financial services. Mukker also built Australia's BFS business, increasing its size 10 times in six years.

Prior to Amazon, Mukker led Genpact's Europe Sales, Strategy and global operations for Financial Services, based out of London. He was also the global Chief Operating Officer for Financial Services, growing the business multi-fold.

As an ardent advocate and sponsor for DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion), Mukker has been recognised by leading industry trade bodies such as NASSCOM and other international industry associations.

As the CEO of Teleperformace India, Mukker firmly believes that India's advantage to the global economy has moved beyond language skills and labour arbitrage. India provides access to vast pools of talent across customer experience, analytics and technology, which are now indispensable to the world's leading industries. Mukker said, ''With our Cloud Campus model, which enables individuals to work from anywhere with cutting edge security, access to our wide reach across Fortune 1000 companies, India will play a strategic role in the growth of Teleperformance globally. To support this expansion Teleperformance in India expects to be 100,000 people-strong in the next year and a half.'' Mukker concluded, ''My prime focus will be to make Teleperformance India the powerhouse of deep expertise and leverage the intellectual capital of Teleperformance global, to rapidly expand the reach of our services to international clients. I am excited about the growth opportunity the next decade can provide Teleperformance and the role India can play in driving the transformation agenda of the world's largest firms. We are uniquely positioned to spearhead this growth, with our deep client relationships and years of experience in driving multi-country growth to provide our customers with Simpler, Faster, Safer services.'' About Teleperformance India Teleperformance in India has evolved from being a leading provider of outsourced omnichannel customer experience to offering digitally integrated business services and transformation solutions. Teleperformance in India offers omnichannel customer experience management, back-office services and transformation solutions to leading global brands across numerous industries.

With 80,000 employees serving 200+ clients from 20+ countries in 22 languages, Teleperformance in India is committed to enabling businesses to adapt to today's disruptive digital innovations and to build long-term growth.

The entity in India is part of Teleperformance Group's global workforce of 420,000 employees, and is the largest multicultural team providing digital integrated business services.

Teleperformance.in Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1879354/Teleperformance_Anish_Mukker_CEO.jpg

