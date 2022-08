BRIEF-Plus500 H1 Basic Earnings Per Share Rose 52 Pct To $2.46

Plus500 Ltd: * H1 EBITDA 305.3 MILLION USD

* H1 REVENUE 511.4 MILLION USD * H1 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE ROSE 52 PERCENT TO 2.46 USD

* PLUS500 - $60.2M NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ANNOUNCED * PLUS500 - $60.2M INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED TODAY, REPRESENTING $0.6238 PER SHARE

* PLUS500 - BOARD CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PLUS500 WILL DELIVER SUSTAINABLE GROWTH OVER MEDIUM TO LONG TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: