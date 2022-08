BRIEF-Tencent Says Has Shuttered Online-Education, E-commerce Units

Tencent Holdings Ltd: * TENCENT PRESIDENT: COMPANY HAS SHUTTERED UNITS IN ONLINE EDUCATION, E-COMMERCE AND GAME LIVE-STREAMING

* TENCENT PRESIDENT: WECHAT'S VIDEO ACCOUNTS WILL BOOST ADVERTISEMENT SALES AND BECOME BIG REVENUE DRIVE FOR COMPANY * TENCENT CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: VIDEO ACCOUNTS NOW ACCOUNT FOR 80% TIME SPENT ON WEIXIN MOMENTS

* TENCENT PRESIDENT: CHINA HAS ISSUED NO NEW REGULATION THIS YEAR MATERIALLY DETRIMENTAL TO THE INDUSTRY * TENCENT CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: COMPANY CAN RETURN TO YEAR-ON-YEAR EARNINGS GROWTH EVEN IF MACRO ECONOMY REMAINS WEAK

* TENCENT CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: COMPANY CAN RETURN TO EARNINGS GROWTH EVEN WITH GAMING GROWTH BEING SOFT * TENCENT CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: CHINA'S REGULATIONS CAUSE BIG E-COMMERCE COMPANIES TO SPEND MORE ON TENCENT'S PLATFORMS

* TENCENT CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: REPORT ON MEITUAN DIVESTITURE WAS "NOT ACCURATE" * TENCENT CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: COMPANY HAS GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH JD AND SEA DESPITE SHARPLY REDUCING STAKES

* TENCENT CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO WORTH $90 BILLION MARKET VALUE * TENCENT CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: PRIVATE INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO HAS BOOK VALUE OVER $50 BILLION

* TENCENT CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: COMPANY FOCUSES ON RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS AND SHARE PRICE IS "VERY UNDERVALUED" * TENCENT CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: COMPANY REMAINS ACTIVE IN ACQUIRING NEW GAME STUDIOS OUTSIDE CHINA

* TENCENT PRESIDENT SAYS COMPANY IS STILL WORKING WITH REGULATORS ON "FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY" LICENSE * TENCENT PRESIDENT SAYS WHETHER FINANCIAL HOLDING COMPANY LICENSE CAN BE OBTAINED WILL NOT "HAVE A MAJOR IMPACT" ON ITS BUSINESS Further company coverage:

